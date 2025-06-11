Abused for taking bath near sump, tribal boy dies by suicide in Telangana

Srikanth (14), who went to his grandmother's village for summer vacation died by consuming pesticide after allegedly been abused verbally and physically for taking bath near the water sump of a Yadava household.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a teenager belonging to the scheduled tribes (Yanadi) community died by suicide after consuming pesticide, after allegedly being beaten and scolded by a woman from the Yadava community.

The incident happened at Kondapur village of Nallabelli mandal in Warangal district on Monday, June 9, when Srikanth, aged 14, who had come to his grandmother’s village for the summer vacation, was called by one Komuramma to help in slaying and cutting her sheep.

After butchering the sheep, Srikanth went to a small water sump located outside the residence of Kumuramma’s relative to take a bath.

It has been alleged that Komuramma verbally abused Srikanth and also beat him up. Distressed over the insult, Srikanth resorted to the extreme measure.

He died after consuming pesticide.

Ramesh and Lakshmi, the parents of the child, have filed a complaint alleging caste discrimination as the main reason for their child’s death.

When contacted, Guba Raju, husband of former sarpanch of Kondapur told Siasat.com that Komuramma has claimed that she hasn’t beaten the child. He said that a first information report has been filed at the Nallabelli police station, and in a couple of days.

Siasat.com made repeated attempts to reach out to Nallabelli SI Govardhan. The story will be updated once a response from the police is received.

