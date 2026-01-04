Abusive remarks in Assembly by Telangana CM draw flak from BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy drew criticism after passing abusive remarks in the Telangana Assembly winter session on Saturday, January 3.

In a video shared on social media, Reddy is heard saying, ” Why have you elected such b****a as MLAs?”. The context in which the language was used is unclear. The remark drew sharp criticism from the opposition. AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was seen holding back his laughter when the incident transpired, visibly embarrassed of such comments beng passed.

BRS react to Revanth’s remark

The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) boycotted the Assembly and was absent during the discussion on irrigation issues, particularly the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the interstate Krishna river dispute with Andhra Pradesh. BRS leaders attacked Reddy for “foul language, unparliamentary utterances” and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

The Chief Minister’s chair carries constitutional responsibility. Using objectionable language on the floor of the House is not leadership, it is a breach of decorum and democratic ethics. @TelanganaCMO @revanth_anumula should apologise publicly on his language & he himself ask… pic.twitter.com/afitOWZ4ak — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) January 3, 2026

Reacting to the remark, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said, “The CM even used the word “b****va’, which is one of the worst kinds of abusive words.”

Rao said that the CM said he would cut off the tongues of people. “This tantamounts to a criminal intent on his part. It is highly unfortunate that the Speaker sat through silently through this flood of verbal abuse,” he added.

The former Telangana finance minister said that the Chief Minister, and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy yet again resorted to lies and half truths on details of irrigation projects and river water issues and that questioning the sincerity of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on decisions taken during the BRS regime was shameful.

“Revanth, who did not take part in the statehood agitation, has no right to ask questions to KCR,” he stated.