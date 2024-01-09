Students’ body objects to allotment of land for new Telangana HC complex

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s plans to allot 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar for Telangana High Court faced another hurdle. Student’s organisations of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University are protesting against the move to allot the land.

On Monday, members of Akhila Bharathiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, held a protest demanding withdrawal of Telangana government’s decision to allocate the land, which was earlier allotted to the university, for the construction of new Telangana High Court complex.

The allocated land for the construction of the new High Court building also includes 35 to 49 acres of land in the biodiversity zone, which was developed in the last few years, they said.

The students held a protest in front of the V-C chamber of Agricultural University demanding immediate withdrawal of the GO number 55.

Opposing the government’s move, ABVP state secretary Jhansi said that the land at Agriculture University should be utilised for the benefit of the agricultural sector in Telangana, ABVP demanded.

Opposing the construction of the High Court complex, the student union members said, “The construction of the High Court building in the Agricultural University means to trample the agricultural sector of Telangana and hinder the development of agriculture.”

On Tuesday, another group of students held a protest and boycotted the classes demanding the withdrawal of the Government Order number 55.