ACB arrests Telangana Irrigation dept engineer over Rs 5 lakh bribe

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 26th April 2024 7:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an employee from the Telangana Irrigation Department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

Acting on a specific complaint, ACB sleuths caught Yatha Pavan Kumar, Deputy Executive Engineer, who is working at the office of Executive Engineer, North Tanks Division, Buddha Bhavan.

Pavan Kumar repprtedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs and accepted Rs 4 lakhs from a complainant, Gopagani Ramamurthy, a builder from Ramanthapur. The bribe was sough to process a no objection certificate (NOC) file for the construction of a commercial building.

The accused officer’s right hand fingers yielded positive in a chemical test by the ACB.

