ACB nabs two govt officials in Nizamabad for Rs 15,000 bribe

The bribe was sought to prepare the increment proceedings and to make necessary entries and other details in the complainant's mother's service book to sanction monthly pension.

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Two government officials detained in Nizamabad for Rs 15,000 bribe, seated at a table.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, September 21, arrested two government officials in Nizamabad for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The accused were identified as Palda Ashok, a junior assistant working in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and K Kiran Kumar, an outsourcing employee. The accused were caught red-handed at Padmashali Sangam in Seetharamnagar Colony in Nizamabad Town when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for an official favour.

They allegedly sought the bribe to prepare the increment proceedings and make necessary entries and other details in the complainant’s mother’s service book to sanction monthly pension.

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The ACB officials said the arrested persons accepted the undue advantage of Rs 15,000 and performed their public duties dishonestly and improperly.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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