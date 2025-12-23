ACB raids Mahabubnagar deputy transport commissioner, Rs 12.72 crore assets found

Hyderabad: The Telangana ACB, on Tuesday, registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Mahabubnagar district, and found assets worth over Rs 12.72 crore allegedly linked to him and his family members.

The ACB conducted searches at the residence of M Kishan in Secunderabad and 11 other locations belonging to his family members and associates. The officer allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, stated a release.

The search operations were conducted across Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts. ACB officials said Naik is accused of accumulating assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

Other assets uncovered are: a 50 percent stake in Lahari International Hotel in Nizamabad, around 3,000 square yards of commercial property used for furniture business, 31 acres of agricultural land in Nizampet, 10 acres of commercial land within Nizamabad municipal limits and two flats in Ashoka Township.

Officials also found a polyhouse and shed spread over 4,000 square feet, bank deposits of Rs 1.37 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1,004 grams and two vehicles – a Honda City and an Innova Crysta.

The documented value of the movable and immovable properties calculated so far is Rs 12.72 crore, while the market value is significantly higher, the ACB said, adding further verification of additional assets is underway.

The case is under investigation, the Telangana ACB release added.

(With PTI inputs)