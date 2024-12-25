ACB records IAS officer Dana Kishore’s statement in Formula E race case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau recorded the statement of IAS officer Dana Kishore in connection with the Formula E Race case.

A team from the ACB Central Investigation Unit (CIU) met the official, who is the main complainant in the case, and recorded his statement for seven hours on Tuesday.

The ACB has booked a case against former Minister K T Rama Rao, IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and others for irregularities involving the transfer of Rs 55 crores to a company that organized the Formula E Race in Hyderabad in 2023.

The amount was transferred by HMDA to the company on the oral instructions of K T Rama Rao.

The High Court has directed the ACB not to arrest K T Rama Rao in the case but has allowed it to proceed with the investigation.