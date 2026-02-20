ACB set to file chargesheet against KTR in Formula E case: Report

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is set to file its chargesheet in the Formula E case against former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), with the agency completing the required prosecution formalities.

The immediate trigger for the move was the Department of Personnel & Training’s sanction to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, one of the accused in the case.

Also Read Centre allows ACB to prosecute IAS officer Arvind Kumar in Formula E case

With this clearance in place, officials are understood to have decided earlier this week to proceed with filing the final report.

According to a TOI report, the chargesheet is expected to include allegations of criminal conspiracy and an alleged quid pro quo.

The report said investigators plan to argue that the proposal relating to the Formula E event was advanced during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the 2023 Assembly elections, allegedly without securing prior approval from the Election Commission of India.

KTR reportedly told investigators he had signed the relevant file before the Model Code (MCC) came into force, but that the subsequent processing of the file and clearances by officials led to the funds being released later.

With prosecution permissions now secured, the ACB is likely to submit its findings before the court in the coming days.