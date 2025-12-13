ACB surprise crack down on hostels reveal unhygeinic conditions

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, December 12, conducted surprise checks at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential School and Hostel for boys in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, following reports on food poisoning cases that day.

During inspection, the ACB teams, along with Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, food inspector, and the auditor, checked the quality and quantity of the food in the MJPT BC welfare boys’ hostel.

They further checked the sanitation conditions, students’ health, and the hostel records.

In an official statement, the ACB stated they found several flaws in the premises.

“During the inspection, several irregularities were found in the hostel, including unhygienic conditions in the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as poor maintenance of records,” the statement read.

They added that a report would be submitted to the government regarding the concerned officials for appropriate action.

Two food poisonings in Hyderabad

On Friday, two separate food poisoning cases were recorded at different government schools in Hyderabad.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, 102 students were served their mid-day meal by NGO Akshaya Patra. The affected students were rushed to the Kondapur government hospital for treatment, and six were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Gachibowli for better treatment.

All of them in stable condition, the Madhapur police confirmed.

In another concerning incident, 16 students from the minority residential school in Bagh Lingampally were admitted to the King Koti government hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following Thursday’s dinner.

Harish Rao slams Congress government

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao called the incident a total administrative failure, a day after the mass food poisoning.

The former minister, along with MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh and Mutha Gopal, visited King Koti Government Hospital and met students of the Bagh Lingampally Minority Residential School who have been hospitalised after reportedly consuming contaminated food.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government, he said that food poisoning cases have become a daily occurrence in Gurukuls. “This ‘Mestri’ (Masson) is preparing to play against Messi. He spent Rs 100 crore for the match,” he said.