60 students suffer food poisoning in govt school in Hyderabad, Harish Rao reacts

Hyderabad: A day after 60 students from two government schools in Telangana suffered food poisoning, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao accused the Telangana government of neglecting students.

After visiting the students at hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, Rao said, “60 students from government schools have suffered food poisoning and no minister has the time to visit them, The chief minister is busy playing football, “he remarked.

Attacking chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the Siddipet MLA said, “This ‘Mestri’ (Masson) is preparing to play against Messi. He spent Rs 100 crore for the match.”

He added that amount can be used for improved food quality in government schools. Rao questioned the CM as to why the tax payers money is being used for football match . “The students are admitted to Nilofer hospital and hospitals in Kondapur, Koti and other areas,” he added.

The former Telangana health minister said that if the situation in Hyderabad, what is the situation in districts. He reiterated that the Telangana ministers don’t have time to visit the students in hospitals despite being in the city.

On Friday, 60 students suffered food poisoning in two separate incidents. At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, 102 students were served their mid-day meal by NGO Akshaya Patra. They were also served a seviyan kheer as a sweet, which reportedly caused 44 students to suffer vomiting.

At about 3:00 pm, they were rushed to the Kondapur government hospital for treatment. Six students were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Gachibowli for better treatment. According to the Madhapur police, all the admitted students are out of danger.

Earlier on Friday, 16 students from the minority residential school in Bagh Lingampally were admitted to the King Koti government hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following Thursday’s dinner.