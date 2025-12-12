Hyderabad: Second food poisoning incident on one day, 60 students fall ill

Hyderabad: Two separate food poisoning incidents were reported at different government schools in Hyderabad on Friday, December 12, raising serious concerns about food safety precautions.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, 102 students were served their mid-day meal by NGO Akshaya Patra. They were also served a seviyan kheer as a sweet, which reportedly caused 44 students to suffer vomiting.

At about 3:00 pm, they were rushed to the Kondapur government hospital for treatment. Six students were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Gachibowli for better treatment.

According to the Madhapur police, all the admitted students are out of danger.

Earlier in the day, 16 students from the minority residential school in Bagh Lingampally were admitted to the King Koti government hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following Thursday’s dinner.