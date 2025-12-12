Hyderabad: Second food poisoning incident on one day, 60 students fall ill

44 students to suffered vomiting after eating their mid day meal and six of them were later shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th December 2025 9:42 pm IST
Government school students fall ill after eating mid day meal in Hyderabad
Government school students fall ill after eating mid day meal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two separate food poisoning incidents were reported at different government schools in Hyderabad on Friday, December 12, raising serious concerns about food safety precautions.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, 102 students were served their mid-day meal by NGO Akshaya Patra. They were also served a seviyan kheer as a sweet, which reportedly caused 44 students to suffer vomiting.

At about 3:00 pm, they were rushed to the Kondapur government hospital for treatment. Six students were later shifted to Rainbow Hospital in Gachibowli for better treatment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

According to the Madhapur police, all the admitted students are out of danger.

Earlier in the day, 16 students from the minority residential school in Bagh Lingampally were admitted to the King Koti government hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following Thursday’s dinner.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th December 2025 9:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button