Hyderabad: 16 minority residential school students fall ill after dinner

Hyderabad: In yet another case of food poisoning in government-run schools in Telangana, 16 students of the minority residential school in Bagh Lingampally reportedly fell ill after having dinner on Thursday, December 11.

Students were admitted to the King Koti government hospital after complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain. Speaking to reporters, one of the doctors stated that one student has experienced moderate dehydration while the remaining are in a stable condition.

They were admitted to King Koti government hospital after experiencing vomiting and abdominal pain. pic.twitter.com/RAR55GUWiZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 12, 2025

On November 1, as many as 54 students of the BC boys’ welfare hostel located in Dharmavaram village of Itikyala mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and stomach-ache after consuming dinner.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by former judge of the High Court Justice Shameem Akther, also took cognisance of the incident and directed the state’s Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and submit a comprehensive report by November 24.

Later on November 10, seventeen students of a government school in Karimnagar’s Jammikunta region fell ill after eating their midday meal.