Accused alighted car to check what was stuck, then continued driving: Police to court

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday told the Rohini court that one of the CCTV footage collected during investigation shows that the accused had got down from the car to check what was stuck and then continued driving.

Meanwhile, as the police custody of six individuals arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri ended on Monday, the court sent the accused to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The accused have been identified as Ashutosh, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

One of the accused, Ashutosh, who is accused of tampering with evidence, had also moved a bail plea in the court which is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

As per sources, Ashutosh, the car owner and brother of Amit, Ankush Khanna had talks with the five accused and as Amit did not have driving licence, Deepak was told to tell police that he was in the driving seat at the time of incident.

Ankush was granted bail by the court recently.

“Ankush is the brother of Amit, and Amit was driving the car at the time of incident. Ankush and Ashutosh both have tampered with the evidence. Ankush, to save his brother, had asked Deepak to tell police that he was driving the car as Amit did not have a driving license,” Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order) had said.

Anjali was dragged in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after her scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged.