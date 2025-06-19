Alleged cattle smuggler killed, father injured in Rajasthan police encounter

An alleged cattle smuggler was killed and another injured in a shootout against local police in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on June 18. The deceased is 30-year-old Ashiq Mev alias Asif, and the injured individual with him is his father, Hasa Mev alias Kada.

Police officials claim to have come across a group of infamous local cattle smugglers near Ghatmika village around 1 pm on the basis of a tip. This group consisted of Hasan and Ashiq, the father-son duo from Kanwari village, and Qasam and Saddam of Ghatmika, all natives of Deeg with a criminal record.

Speaking to reporters, Pahari Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Singh stated that the group was on two motorcycles and alleged that the accused smugglers opened fire as soon as they saw the police. In a gunfight that lasted around half an hour, three policemen were left injured, with Ashiq and Hasam critically hurt as well.

Ashiq was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. Hasan, also grievously injured, is currently undergoing treatment at the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

Qasam and Saddam allegedly escaped to Haryana.

Police claimed to be acting on a tip that informed them of a truck transporting cattle illegally, but this truck was never found.

Deeg superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Meena told reporters that three of them, Hasam, Qasam, and Saddam, had bounties against them as well, with “at least 15 cases, including cattle smuggling, Arms Act, and more.” Hasam, whose person is valued at Rs 45,000 by the police, also allegedly has a murder case against him.

This forms the latest in a wave of violent action against accused cattle smugglers across the country; however, this is one of the rare instances where the action directly comes from the police.

SP Meena further told reporters that the officers were well-equipped with bulletproof vests, as the group was known for its violent tendencies against police.