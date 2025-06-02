Hyderabad: Gau rakshaks attack cattle traders during transport

Hyderabad: The menace of cow vigilantes once against reared its head here on Sunday, June 1, when tension prevailed at the Outer Ring Road at Adibatla after cattle traders were allegedly waylaid and attacked by gau rakshaks late at night.

Such incidents increase in frequency every year during Bakrid in Hyderabad and Telangana.

Also Read Hyderabad to welcome Bakrid with strict vigil

The incident took place around 10 p.m. when five youngsters from the Old City of Hyderabad were transporting nine cattle after purchasing from a market when gau rakshaks waylaid them.

After manhandling the traders, they allegedly forcefully took away the vehicle carrying cattle to gaushala.

On receiving information about the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig reached Adibatla and spoke to the police officials. He demanded stern action against the cow vigilantes.