Hyderabad: Gau rakshaks attack cattle traders during transport

After manhandling the traders, they allegedly forcefully took away the vehicle carrying cattle to gaushala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 6:18 am IST
Image of cattle for police vigil ahead of Eid al Adha in Hyderabad.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The menace of cow vigilantes once against reared its head here on Sunday, June 1, when tension prevailed at the Outer Ring Road at Adibatla after cattle traders were allegedly waylaid and attacked by gau rakshaks late at night.

Such incidents increase in frequency every year during Bakrid in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. when five youngsters from the Old City of Hyderabad were transporting nine cattle after purchasing from a market when gau rakshaks waylaid them.

After manhandling the traders, they allegedly forcefully took away the vehicle carrying cattle to gaushala.
On receiving information about the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig reached Adibatla and spoke to the police officials. He demanded stern action against the cow vigilantes.

