Accused need not be present in non-bailable warrants: Telangana HC

Their counsel's presence is important, the high court observed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2024 5:11 pm IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, January 10, ordered that the accused need not be present during the proceedings of non bailable warrants (NBWs). Their counsel’s presence is important, it observed.

The observation came during hearing of a petition filed by an accused against a docket order passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class wherein a petition to set aside his non-bailable warrant was dismissed for his unavailability due to ill health before the court. The petition was being heard by Justice P Madhavi Devi.

The petitioner also alleged that under the cover of non-bailable warrant, police picked him up and made him pay to the complainant.

