Act against illegal Bangladesh immigrants in Hyderabad: BGUC to Commissioner

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUC) on Friday, February 6, met Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and sought stringent action against what it described as “illegal Bangladesh immigrants” in the city, with a special focus on the Balapur area.

The delegation met the Commissioner at Kotwal House, Purani Haveli, on Friday afternoon and submitted a representation demanding a major operation across Hyderabad to “identify and detain all infiltrators.”

In the memorandum, BGUC general secretary Dr Ravinuthala Shashidar urged the police to register first information reports (FIR) against those allegedly involved in facilitating illegal identity documents and to work in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the immediate deportation of identified illegal immigrants under the provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The committee also called for the removal of what it termed illegal settlements around sensitive defence installations, arguing that such areas must be cleared to ensure secure buffer zones.

The latest representation comes amid continuing controversy over the “Dharma Raksha Sabha,” a public meeting held at Balapur on January 24, which was organised by groups associated with the BGUC.

Telangana HC green signal to event but with strict riders

The event was conducted after the Telangana High Court directed the police to grant permission for the “Dharma Raksha Sabha” (save religion congregation) at Ganesh Chowk in Hyderabad’s Balapur on January 24, despite objections from the state government and law enforcement authorities over potential law-and-order issues.

While allowing the programme, the High Court imposed strict riders, including a ban on provocative or hate speech, a prohibition on political leaders addressing the gathering, restrictions on the timing and size of the meeting and directions that communal harmony should not be disturbed.

Following the rally, however, police registered FIRs after complaints alleged that several speakers violated the High Court’s conditions.

Four, including Chilkur Balaji Temple priest, booked for inflammatory remarks

The Rachakonda Police booked four persons, including Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan, for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during their speeches at the “Dharma Raksha Sabha.”

The cases were registered under provisions related to promoting enmity between groups and disobedience of lawful orders, with police stating that the speeches went beyond the scope permitted by the court while granting permission for the event.

Dharma Raksha Sabha rejects allegations

Organisers of the Dharma Raksha Sabha rejected the allegations and described the FIRs as politically motivated, maintaining that the meeting was held to raise concerns about illegal immigration and national security. The issue, however, has kept tensions alive in and around Balapur.

A few days after the FIRs were filed, the Ganesh Sena, the youth wing of the BGUC, organised another public meeting in Balapur, reiterating similar demands and highlighting what it termed the threat posed by “illegal immigrants” to the country.

Friday’s submission to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police is being seen as a continuation of that campaign.