Active Covid-19 cases drop below 5,000 in Andhra Pradesh 

Amaravati: The active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh even as 220 fresh positives were reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin, 472 infected people recovered and two more succumbed in the 24-hour period.

The cumulative Covid-19 count in the state is now 23,17,184.

The total active cases stood at 4,927 after 22,97,537 recoveries and 14,720 deaths, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported 43, Krishna 40, Guntur 36 and East Godavari 27 fresh cases respectively.

Of the remaining nine districts, three logged between 10 and 20 while six added less than 10 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.