‘Activism isn’t measured publicly’: Mandana Karimi on staying silent about Iran

Mumbai: Mandana Karimi has responded strongly to those accusing her of going silent on Iran and “normalising” the crisis by posting about her daily life again. The actor, who recently relocated to Dubai after spending nearly 16 years in India, said people have been questioning why her feed now shows workouts, shoots and moments from her personal life instead of constant updates about Iran.

In her video, Mandana made it clear that posting less about Iran does not mean she is suffering any less. She said her parents are still in Iran and stressed that “activism isn’t measured by how much you suffer publicly.” She added that sometimes fighting means speaking up, sometimes it means simply surviving, and sometimes it means allowing yourself to heal.

Mandana also said she had already paid a price for speaking out. In her caption, she shared that she used her platform, voice, career and safety to speak up for her people, and that doing so cost her opportunities, work and peace. She said many critics judging her now are “faceless accounts” whose activism begins and ends with a few social media posts.

Shutting down the criticism, Mandana said people should not mistake her healing for silence, her survival for indifference, or her joy for forgetting. She explained that posting about laughter, work, fashion, travel and healing does not mean she has forgotten Iran, but that she is choosing to live after trauma and prove that she has not been broken.

She ended her note with a blunt message for critics: if her content bothers them, they are free to unfollow, but they do not get to rewrite her story or question her love for her people.