Activists urge Telangana govt to protect Jain Bommalagutta site

Hyderabad: The Deccan Heritage Academy here urged the Telangana government to acquire more acres of land around the Bommalagutta Hills and develop it as a tourist spot. Professor Veda Kumar, chairman of DAA, along with engineers, environmentalists, historians and civil society groups visited the historic Bommalagutta Hillock to celebrate International Geodiversity Day.

The Bommalagutta shrine on the hill is essentially a 10th century ancient Jain centre near Kurikyala village in Telangana. It is about three kilometres away from the other famous Kulanupaka Jain temple, which is about 2,000 years old.

“The Sanskrit, Kannada and Telugu inscriptions on the rock underneath the Goddess Chakreshwari in Bommalgutta proclaims the glory of Jainism and Adi Kavi Pampa, which oldest evidence of the use of Telugu for literature, highlighting the history of poetic use of the language by a century. The last three verses in Telugu are considered to be the earliest of their kind in the language and are important historical evidences, submitted to the Centre, for securing classic language status to Telugu,” Professor Vedu Kumar said.

Prof Veda Kumar added that due to lack of proper care and protection since from the then state of Andhra Pradesh, the footprints Chakreshwari Devi and the inscriptions got razed a few years back.

“Even before also Telangana Resource Centre (TRC) along with Civil Society Groups and like minded people visited Bommalamma Gutta many times and appealed the Government for the conservation and protection and able to save from the destruction,” he stated. The government of Telangana had sanctioned funds for proper approach road by constructing the stairway and providing other facilities to save the Bommalagutta historic hillock back it’s to glory.

Dr. Veda Kumar requested the government to acquire more acres of land around the hill and develop Bommalagutta as a tourist site and appealed for the protection, conservation and for the restoration and l also develop a museum at the site to attract tourists travelling from India and abroad. So that the people from the region will develop association with the site and will know the history and the importance of protecting the historical site.

He also urged on the need to preserve the geodiversity and geoheritage of Nation as well of Deccan region for the future generations. Prof. Veda Kumar added that the Deccan Heritage Academy is working to protect the significant geodiversity and geoheritage to pave a new path for more sustainable development with a mission to visit Geo Cultural Heritage Sites of Telangana Region throughout the year.