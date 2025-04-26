Actor Ajith Kumar turns up at Chepauk to watch CSK Vs SRH match with family

Chennai: Fans who had gathered at the Chepauk stadium here for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday night were in for a pleasant surprise as Tamil star Ajith Kumar turned up to watch the match along with his family.

Loud cheers rent the air when the camera zoomed in on the star, who seemed to be enjoying the match, flanked by his wife Shalini, their son and daughter. Ajith acknowledged the fans’ love by showing a thumbs up signal.

THALA AJITH AT CHEPAUK TO WATCH CSK MATCH 🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/vudJ0qkx0K — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2025

Ajith’s presence at the stadium came as a pleasant surprise to many as the actor is known to be a private person, who seldom appears in public.

The actor’s decision to watch a cricket match at the stadium along with his family comes a day after the star celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Shalini by cutting a cake.

Shalini took to her Instagram timeline on Friday to post at exactly 12 a.m. a video clip of their simple wedding anniversary celebration.

In the clip, Ajith and Shalini are seen cutting a cake and feeding each other a piece of it even as the song, ‘The Best’ by Tina Turner from the album Foreign Affair is heard playing in the background.

Ajith is likely to head back to Europe to participate in the other car races that are scheduled all the way until September this year.

It may be recalled that the actor’s racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, has been repeatedly doing the country proud by consistently securing podium finishes in international car racing events. The team first did the country proud by coming third at an event at the Dubai Autodrome on January 11 this year. It then secured third place at the Mugello Circuit, Italy on March 22 this year. More recently, the team secured second place at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Creventic races will happen at the Misano World Circuit on May 24, Circuit Paul Ricard on July 5 and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on September 27.

In addition to the Creventic Series, Ajith Kumar Racing will also be competing in the GT4 European Series, a premier platform for GT4-spec racing across iconic European circuits.

GT4 European Series Race, which was held from April 11 to 13 at Paul Ricard, France, will happen from May 16-18 at Zandvoort, Netherlands, from Jun 26–29 at the Spa, Belgium, from July 18–20 at the Misano, Italy, from August 29–31 at Nürburgring, Germany and finally from October 10–12 in Barcelona, Spain.