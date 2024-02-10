Actor Dharmendra changes his name, here’s his new name

Six decades after gaining cinematic excellence, Dharmendra has decided to revert to his original identity.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th February 2024 5:58 pm IST
Dharmendra changes his name, what's the new?
Dharmendra surprised his fans during the opening credits. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has now become the talk of the town by altering the name he took 64 years ago after making his way to the movie arena.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In his latest movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ which was released on February 9, 2024, Dharmendra surprised his fans during the opening credits. For the first time in his long career, he called himself Dharmendra Singh Deol.

In the movie, Dharmendra plays the character of Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather affectionately called ‘Dada’, and his decision to take his middle name and surname caught everyone’s attention.

MS Education Academy

He was born as Dharam Singh Deol, but he became Dharmendra by cutting his middle and last name off when he entered the cinema. While, his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, opted for carrying on the family surname when they joined the Hindi cinema as actors. Six decades after gaining cinematic excellence, Dharmendra has decided to revert to his original identity.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th February 2024 5:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button