Actor Dharmendra changes his name, here’s his new name

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has now become the talk of the town by altering the name he took 64 years ago after making his way to the movie arena.

In his latest movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ which was released on February 9, 2024, Dharmendra surprised his fans during the opening credits. For the first time in his long career, he called himself Dharmendra Singh Deol.

In the movie, Dharmendra plays the character of Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather affectionately called ‘Dada’, and his decision to take his middle name and surname caught everyone’s attention.

He was born as Dharam Singh Deol, but he became Dharmendra by cutting his middle and last name off when he entered the cinema. While, his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, opted for carrying on the family surname when they joined the Hindi cinema as actors. Six decades after gaining cinematic excellence, Dharmendra has decided to revert to his original identity.