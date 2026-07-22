Actor Imran Khan joins CJP protest, videos viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has taken his support for protesting students beyond social media. After repeatedly raising his voice over the NEET controversy and the alleged police action against demonstrators, the actor was spotted joining students at a protest in Mumbai.

Visuals from the demonstration show Imran standing among the protesters and interacting with people at the site. His appearance comes days after he publicly criticised the authorities over the treatment of students demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Earlier, Imran had condemned the alleged lathi-charge and use of tear gas against protesters during the CJP-led march in Delhi. Sharing a strongly worded note, he questioned how students who had already been failed by the system could be “beaten down and disowned by the establishment.”

“If we don’t listen to those who have the most at stake today, we forfeit all our tomorrows. There is no choice here but one: solidarity with the students,” he wrote.

The actor had also spoken about the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and said students deserved the same integrity and accountability expected from them during examinations. He further extended his support to Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike brought wider attention to the students’ demands.

With his latest appearance in Mumbai, Imran has now moved from expressing solidarity online to standing beside the students on the ground.