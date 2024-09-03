Actor Jr NTR donates Rs 50L each to Telangana, AP for flood relief

Hyderabad: Telugu star Jr NTR announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the chief minister’s relief funds for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief.

In a post on social media platform X, he expressed his sorrow over the recent floods affecting the two Telugu states, stating, “I pray to God that the people of Telugu recover from this calamity soon.”

He emphasized his commitment to assist by contributing Rs 50 lakh each to the relief efforts undertaken by the governments of both states in response to the flood disaster.

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

Several killed, many missing

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently grappling with severe flooding caused by intense rainfall over the past few days, leading to significant devastation and loss of life.

Reports indicate that the floods have resulted in over 30 fatalities, with 17 deaths in Andhra Pradesh and 16 in Telangana.

Additionally, many individuals are still reported missing, particularly in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

The heavy rains have caused extensive damage to homes, crops, roads, and railways, severely disrupting transportation links between the two states.

The Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has recorded floodwater levels nearing its maximum capacity, leading to widespread inundation in surrounding areas.

In response to the crisis, both state governments have initiated relief operations. Telangana has established 110 relief camps, successfully relocating over 4,000 individuals to safety.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has deployed senior officials to manage relief efforts, although challenges remain in providing food and essentials to those stranded.

The urgency of the situation has prompted both state leaders to take immediate action to ensure the welfare of their citizens.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the establishment of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to better handle future emergencies.

He has also increased financial assistance for families affected by the floods and announced interim relief for those displaced.

Both chief ministers have urged the central government to declare the floods a national calamity to facilitate greater support. I

n response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured assistance, and the Union Home Ministry has dispatched National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to aid in rescue operations.

The financial impact of the flooding is estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore, with significant agricultural and infrastructural damage reported across both states.