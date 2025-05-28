Actor Kamal Haasan is not aware of Kannada’s ancient history: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Kannada language has a very long history, and actor Kamal Haasan is unaware of it.

The CM’s statement came in response to Haasan’s recent remark at the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai, where he claimed that ‘Tamil gave birth to Kannada’.

“Kannada language has a very long history….he (Kamal Hassan) doesn’t know,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. These groups staged protests against Hassan in various parts of the state like Belagavi, Mysuru Hubballi, Bengaluru, among others.

Kamal Hassan says Kannada is born from Tamil and our Shiva rajkumar nods head.



ದೊಡ್ಡ ನಮಸ್ಕಾರ, ಒಳ್ಳೆದಾಗಲಿ 🙏🏽#Karnataka

The activists claimed that Kannada has a history spanning thousands of years. As a demonstration of their anger, they burnt Kamal Hassan’s posters at Belagavi and few other places, and raised slogans against him.

Condemning the actor-politician’s statement, the agitators demanded that he apologise to the people of the state.

They have even threatened to obstruct screening of his film ‘Thug Life’ in the state, if he fails to issue an apology.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday had accused Kamal Haasan of “disrespecting” Kannada in his effort to glorify his own mother tongue.

He also demanded that the actor issue an “unconditional apology to Kannadigas immediately”.