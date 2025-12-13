Hyderabad: Tollywood is celebrating the birthday of one of its most loved and respected stars today. Daggubati Venkatesh, fondly known as “Victory Venkatesh,” turns 65 on December 13. With a career spanning nearly four decades, he continues to enjoy massive admiration across generations. From family entertainers to intense dramas, Venkatesh’s films have remained evergreen, making him one of the most reliable actors in Telugu cinema.

A Powerful Family Legacy

Venkatesh is the son of legendary producer Daggubati Ramanaidu, the founder of Suresh Productions. Though he came from a strong film background, his entry into acting was not planned. He made his debut in 1986 with Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which became a superhit and marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Over the years, he carved his own identity through consistent performances and smart film choices.

Remuneration and Net Worth

As per industry estimates, Venkatesh reportedly charges between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore per film. His personal net worth is estimated to be around Rs 220 crore to Rs 250 crore. However, the overall Daggubati family assets, including inherited wealth, business ventures, and real estate, are said to be worth over Rs. 2500 crores, making them one of the richest families in Indian cinema.

Properties and Investments

Venkatesh owns premium properties in Hyderabad, Chennai, and other parts of the Telugu states. He has also invested in real estate and business ventures, following the advice of his family, ensuring steady financial growth over the years.

What’s Next for Venkatesh

On the work front, Venkatesh will be seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi, directed by Anil Ravipudi. He is also gearing up for Trivikram Srinivas’ Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47. At 65, Victory Venkatesh continues to move forward with grace, relevance, and unmatched goodwill.