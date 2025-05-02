Actor Vijay Devarakonda booked for likening Pahalgam attack to tribal wars

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda was on Thursday, May 1 booked for likening the Pahalgam attacks to tribal wars in the past.

The SR Nagar police booked a case unde the SC ST atrocities Act based on a complaint filed by lawyer, Lal Chauhan. The complainant alleged that Devarakonda who had recently attended the pre-release event of a Tamil movie starring actor Suriya Sivakumar as the chief guest, in his speech referring to the Pahalgam incident in Kashmir had remarked that the attacks were akin to the clashes involving tribal communities hundreds of years ago.

After registering the case, the police assured the lawyer that appropriate action will be taken against the actor. Chauhan alleged that the actor’s remarks demeaned the tribal population and demanded an immediate apology. Tribal associations have taken serious objection to the actor’s comments and condemned them.

In a video circulating on social media, the actor said that the Pahalgam attack is a senseless move by Pakistan, “The attack by Pakistan is a senseless move, they should be focusing on provision of basic needs to their citizens. This attack is like the tribal wars from 500 years ago.”