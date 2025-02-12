Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next titled Kingdom; Film to hit screens on May 30

Chennai: Director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s gripping explosive entertainer, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been titled ‘Kingdom’, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Making the announcement through a teaser, which was released in three languages, the makers also announced that the film would hit screens on May 30 this year.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared the link to the teasers on his social media pages wrote, “This is “KINGDOM” Questions. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Destiny. May 30, 2025. In theaters WW #Kingdom #VD12.”

The film, which was tentatively being referred to as VD12 until now, has a tagline that reads, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

The teaser promises some intense action all through the film and gives one the idea that the story of the film will revolve around the struggle of a section of people. Vijay Deverakonda, for his part, sports a six-pack and a really rugged look that is complete with cropped hair and a beard. The teaser also has a shot of the actor in what appears to be a prison. Without literally giving anything of the story away, the intense teaser has managed to catch the attention of fans and film buffs.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli.

It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios.

Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona will be in-charge of the costumes for this film, which will have its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, will have three stunt choreographers — Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.