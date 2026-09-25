Actors, politicians held at anti-Netanyahu protest in New York

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder and politicians Darializa Avila Chevalier and ChiOsse were among more than 100 people detained during an anti-Netanyahu protest in New York on Thursday, September 24.

The demonstration was held outside the United Nations headquarters ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

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More than 400 people took part in a mass sit-in organised by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), according to the group. Protesters called for an end to the war in Gaza and US military funding for Israel.

According to AFP, citing the New York Police Department (NYPD), officers responded after protesters blocked an intersection. Police issued several warnings asking them to leave, but those who remained were taken into custody.

Video footage showed Sarandon being handcuffed and escorted away by police. Einbinder was also detained during the demonstration.

“Netanyahu out of New York!” Einbinder shouted as officers took her into custody.

Taking to Instagram after her detention, Einbinder said she wanted images of protesters being arrested to draw attention to the war in Gaza and the situation in southern Lebanon.

She also criticised the US government and said the focus should remain on the conflict rather than the celebrities detained during the demonstration. Her statement included her characterisation of Netanyahu and allegations about Israel’s conduct in Gaza; those claims were presented as her views.

Hannah Einbinder speaks about her detention following the anti-Netanyahu protest in New York.

The 31-year-old Hacks actor has previously spoken publicly about the war in Gaza, including during her Emmy acceptance speech last year.

Sarandon, known for films including Thelma & Louise and Dead Man Walking, has also participated in demonstrations related to the war in Gaza.

Actors Cynthia Nixon, Elliot Page and Indya Moore, comedian Sarah Sherman, and musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were among other prominent figures seen at the protest.

Netanyahu addresses UN

The protest took place as Netanyahu arrived at the UN to deliver his speech to the General Assembly. Dozens of delegates walked out of the chamber as he began speaking.

Netanyahu rejected allegations that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, calling the accusation “the biggest lie of the century”. He also criticised Britain and France over their recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Gaza war began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel subsequently launched a military campaign in Gaza, where more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.