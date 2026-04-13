Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself in the headlines once again, but this time for reasons unrelated to cricket. Actress and social media personality Taniya Chatterjee has claimed that the Punjab Kings spinner sent her direct messages on Instagram.

The Allegation

According to Taniya Chatterjee, known for her work in web series Titliyaan, Chahal messaged her saying “Aap cute ho” (You are cute). The actress revealed this to paparazzi by showing her Instagram DM inbox on camera.

“See these messages sent by Chahal, he called me cute,” Taniya reportedly told photographers while displaying her phone screen. She added that she was surprised by the message, as she and Chahal had never met or spoken before.

The Response

When asked if she had replied to the cricketer, Taniya responded casually, saying “Maine dekha hi bahut late” (I saw the message very late). She later downplayed the incident, stating that receiving such compliments is normal for her. “Yaar cute toh normal cheez hai, mujhe toh bahut log bolte hain cute” (Cute is a normal thing, many people call me cute), she said.

The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions and criticism online. However, Chahal has not issued any official response to these claims so far.

Chahal’s Personal Life

The 35-year-old spinner has been frequently in the news for his personal life. In early 2025, Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma announced their divorce after five years of marriage. Following the separation, he was spotted with radio jockey RJ Mahvash. However, speculation of a split arose after they unfollowed each other on Instagram in January 2026.

On the cricketing front, Chahal is currently not part of India’s active squad. His last appearance for the national team was in 2023, though he was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad.

In the IPL, Chahal continues to be a key performer. He is the leading wicket taker in the tournament’s history and was the first Indian bowler to take 150 wickets in the competition. For IPL 2026, he represents Punjab Kings, having previously played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals.