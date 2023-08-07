Ileana D’Cruz welcomes Baby Boy and surprises with wedding news

Hyderabad: Actress Ileana D’Cruz recently announced the birth of her first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, who was born on August 1. There is, however, more to the story than meets the eye.

According to recent reports, the actress may have another surprise up her sleeve. There is speculation that Ileana secretly married in May of this year, adding a new dimension to her happiness.

Wedding bells and a mysterious husband

According to DNA News, the stunning actress is said to have married Michael Dolan on May 13, 2023. While an ethereal photo of Ileana in a white bridal gown went viral, it’s unclear whether it was taken during her wedding or during a photoshoot. The elusive wedding venue and other details are still unknown, keeping fans guessing.

Ileana posted a touching black-and-white photo of herself and her alleged husband, Michael, on Instagram in June, expressing her gratitude for their pregnancy journey. The actress first revealed her pregnancy joy in April with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ileana posted a touching black-and-white photo of her newborn, Koa Phoenix Dolan, gently dozing, displaying her undying love and happiness. The name “Koa” has a meaningful meaning, denoting a “warrior.”

Celebrities and well-wishers congratulated Ileana and bestowed blessings on her and the newborn.

Ileana D’Cruz’s motherhood journey has been filled with surprises, smiles, and pure joy. While fans wait for more details, one thing is certain: this chapter of Ileana’s life is full of heartwarming moments and endless happiness.