Actress Mehreen Pirzadaa ties knot in Sikh ceremony, pics viral

Mumbai: Actress Mehreen Pirzadaa is finally married. The ‘F3’ actress tied the knot on Sunday in the presence of her family and friends. Both she and the groom were seen twinning in matching blush-pink attire as they exchanged wedding vows.

She made for a beautiful bride in a stunning lehenga with intricate sequin work. She completed her bridal look with a layered stone necklace, paired with complementary earrings and mangtika. She kept her makeup on the lighter side with her veil-covered hair left open.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Mehreen posted some love-struck wedding photos with the groom and simply captioned them “26.04.26,” followed by infinity, red heart, and evil eye emoticons.

She further added the hashtag, “#ArshDiMehr”, an amalgamation of the bride and groom’s names.

Her Insta Stories further include glimpses from their other wedding festivities.

As soon as the news reached social media, wishes started pouring in for the newlyweds.

‘KFG’ actress Srinidhi Shetty wrote in the comment section, “Congratulationssss babe…love n only loveee.”

Sonal Chauhan added, “Omg. Congratulations”.

A lot is not known about the groom as Mehreen had been hush-hush about her relationship status.

On the work front, Mehreen was last seen in the 2023 period crime thriller “Sultan of Delhi,” written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria.

Along with Mehreen, the project enjoyed an ensemble cast with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, and Harleen Sethi in prominent roles.

Produced by Namit Sharma under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, “Sultan of Delhi” premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 13 October 2023.

Moreover, she also played the lead in the Tamil entertainer, “Indira” directed by debutant director Sabarish Nanda.

With Vasanth Ravi as the lead, the drama also featured Sunil, Anikha Surendran, Rajkumar, Sumesh Moor, and Kalyan in significant roles.