Actress Poonam Pandey dies at 32

Mumbai: Actress, model and Lock Upp season 1 contestant Poonam Panday died on Friday due to cervical cancer. The news was confirmed in an official statement shared by her manager Parul Chawla on her official Instagram page. She was 32.

A post on Pandey’s official Instagram account read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

#PoonamPandey showed the world that no matter how much the society wants to stop you, you should live for yourself and do what you want to do. OM SHANTI pic.twitter.com/uHbWjwTJsf — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) February 2, 2024

The news has sent shockwaves among fans and across the industry. Poonam Pandey made her acting debut with the film ‘Nasha’ in 2013. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’ in 2021 where she won hearts with her amazing game.

