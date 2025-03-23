Actress Sobhita Dhulipala once lost a role to a dog

Hyderabad: Sobhita Dhulipala is making headlines these days. She has become a well-known actress with strong roles in shows like Made in Heaven and movies like Ponniyin Selvan and The Night Manager. Recently, she married Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in a private ceremony. While her life looks perfect now, did you know that once she was replaced by a dog in an ad? Yes, really! Let’s find out more.

A Hard Beginning

Sobhita didn’t have an easy start in the film world. She said people told her she wasn’t fair-skinned or pretty enough. In one ad audition, she was rejected even as a background model and replaced by a pet dog. But she didn’t let these things stop her. She stayed strong and kept giving her best.

Beauty Pageant to Acting

In 2013, Sobhita joined the Miss India contest. She didn’t expect to win, but she got many titles like Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Face. This gave her confidence to try acting. She was also good at classical dance and studied corporate law and economics.

She acted in her first film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Then came Chef, Goodachari, and Kurup. But her big break came with Made in Heaven, which made her popular across India.

On December 4, 2024, she married Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. From facing rejections to marrying into a top film family, Sobhita’s journey is truly inspiring.