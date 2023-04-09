Adani Group brand custodian Aman Kumar Singh resigns from NDTV board

Hyderabad: Aman Kumar Singh, the Adani group’s corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, who is facing a corruption accusation in Chhattisgarh, has resigned from the board of NDTV Ltd owing to other commitments.

“Aman Kumar Singh has tendered his resignation from the position of non-executive director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on April 1, 2023, due to his preoccupation with other engagements,” New Delhi Television Ltd stated in a stock exchange statement last week.

Singh, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, was a key official in Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh-led BJP administration and the chief minister’s principal secretary.

He resigned from the military and will join the Adani group as the Corporate Brand Custodian and Corporate Affairs head in November 2022.

And when Adani bought over NDTV, Singh was one of the directors nominated to the news broadcaster’s board by the Adani company.

In February 2020, the Chhattisgarh Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) filed a FIR against Singh and his wife Yasmeen Singh in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The High Court quashed the FIR, but the Supreme Court overturned it last month, stating it was preferable that High Courts do not reject corruption case FIRs during the investigative stage, even if it is believed that the case was brought by a new administration against personnel of the previous government.

Aman Singh appeared before the EOW on March 6, after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

A week later, an extra district and sessions judge court in Raipur denied his request for anticipatory relief.

Singh is the Adani group’s second candidate to quit from the NDTV board.

Sunil Kumar resigned as an extra non-executive independent director of NDTV on March 9, according to a stock market filing.

Kumar, a 1979-batch IAS official, served as Chhattisgarh’s chief secretary from 2012 until 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)