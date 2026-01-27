Adani Group stocks bounce back; Adani Enterprises jumps over 5 pc

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 7:46 pm IST
New Delhi: Adani group stocks bounced back on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous trade, with Adani Enterprises surging over 5 per cent.

The stock of the group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, jumped 5.24 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 4.33 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions edged higher by 4.26 per cent, Adani Green Energy rallied 3.45 per cent, Sanghi Industries gained 2.93 per cent, Ambuja Cements shot up by 2.35 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 1.62 per cent, Adani Power went up by 1.09 per cent, ACC (1.09 per cent) and NDTV (0.82 per cent) on the BSE.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,857.48. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 25,175.40.

Shares of Adani group companies tumbled up to 13 per cent on Friday amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has sought the court’s approval to serve summons to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a USD 265-million bribery case.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India, a significant boost for the country’s indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

Officials of Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the strategic collaboration on regional transport aircraft in India at a function at the civil aviation ministry in the national capital on Tuesday.

Both companies will also set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the regional aircraft of Embraer in the country.

Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said with the Embraer collaboration, a regional aircraft manufacturing facility will be set up in India.

Embraer makes commercial jets with up to 150 seats.

