Adani loses spot on list of top three richest persons in world

New Delhi: Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani who recently became the first Indian to enter the list of the top three richest persons in the world lost the spot today after his net worth declined to $135.1 billion.

Currently, he is at the fourth position on the list. He is behind Elon Musk of Tesla, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, and Bernard Arnault of LVMH. However, Adani continues to be the richest person in India.

List of top 10 billionaires in the world

As per Forbes, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $263.2 billion.

Out of 10 billionaires on the list, seven are from the United States, two are from India and another one is from France.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $263.2 billion United States Bernard Arnault $142.7 billion France Jeff Bezos $141.4 billion United States Gautam Adani $135.1 billion India Bill Gates $103.0 billion United States Warren Buffet $95.0 billion United States Larry Ellison $89.8 billion United States Larry Page $86.6 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $83.2 billion India Sergey Brin $83.1 billion United States

List of top 10 billionaires in India

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the list of top 10 billionaires includes Cyrus Poonawala, Radhakishan Damani, Savitri Jindal and others.

Name Net worth Gautam Adani $135.1 B Mukesh Ambani $83.2 B Shiv Nadar $21.8 B Cyrus Poonawalla $21.4 B Radhakishan Damani $19.1 B Savitri Jindal $15.3 B Dilip Shanghvi $15.0 B Kumar Birla $14.6 B Sunil Mittal $14.3 B Lakshmi Mittal $13.5 B

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises of 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. In each of its business areas, the Group has established a leadership position in India.

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.

Over the past 5 years, flagship company Adani Enterprises has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.

Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the telecom space and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses.

Mukesh Ambani

In the list of billionaires in the world, Reliance Industries Limited chief Mukesh Ambani is at number nine with a total of $83.2 billion worth.

RIL is a multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Mumbai.

The list of subsidiaries of the conglomerate is as follows:

• Jio Platforms

• Reliance Retail

• Reliance Petroleum

• Jio Payments Bank

• Network18 Group

• Mumbai Indians

• Alok Industries

• Reliance Foundation

Recently, Ambani laid emphasis on Next-Gen leadership roles while he will continue to provide hands-on leadership.

Akash and Isha Ambani have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively, while Anant has joined New Energy business. They are part of a young team of leaders and professionals mentored by senior leaders, Mukesh Ambani outlined.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to provide hands-on leadership and along with existing leaders and Board of Directors, will work towards making Reliance more robust, resilient and truly future-ready.