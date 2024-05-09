Video: ‘Kaun dar raha hai’, Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP MP’s threat

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has responded to BJP MP Navneet Rana’s open threat to the Owaisi brothers.

Over the MP’s 13-second remark, Owaisi said, ‘Kaun dar raha hai’ (Who is scared?).

BJP MP Navneet Rana’s provocative statement

It all began after Navneet Rana issued a veiled warning to the Owaisi brothers in their stronghold Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In response to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2013 statement that it would take them ’15 minutes’ to balance out the “Hindu-Muslim ratio” in the country, Navneet, seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Amravati on a BJP ticket this time, hit back at the Owaisi brothers, saying, “it would take us 15 seconds if the police were removed or made to stand down”.

“The younger brother says ‘remove the police for 15 minutes so that we can show them what we can do’. I want to tell the younger brother (Akbaruddin) that it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds…it will take us all of 15 seconds if we come to the forefront,” Rana was heard saying in a video clip she posted on her X handle, tagging the Owaisi brothers.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s response

Responding to it, Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, said, “Don’t take 15 seconds, take 1 hour, we also want to see how much humanity is left with you?”

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, the political atmosphere in the state has been heated. The state goes for polling on May 13.

While Asaduddin Owaisi is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha is trying hard to also win from the parliamentary constituency.