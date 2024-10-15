Adani to invest Rs 1,300 cr in Thiruvananthapuram Airport expansion

Thiruvananthapuram: The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has announced plans to invest Rs 1,300 crore in expanding Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) by 2027.

This was revealed at the recent TRV Growth Conclave, which was attended by local representatives, government officials, and members from the travel and tourism sectors, the company said here on Tuesday, October 15.

The project called “Project Anantha,” aims to enhance the airport’s facilities significantly, it said.

The new terminal will be designed to reflect Kerala’s iconic temples, featuring cascading steps and terraced levels.

Currently, the airport covers 45,000 square meters and serves about 3.2 million passengers annually. After the expansion, the terminal’s area will increase to 165,000 square meters, allowing it to handle nearly 12 million passengers each year.

Construction is set to start this financial year and is expected to finish by 2027, it said.

Facilities at new terminal

The new terminal will include a plaza, a hotel, and additional administrative spaces, all in one location.

There will also be improved car parking facilities for visitors and passengers.

Other upgrades include a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, an international cargo complex, and remote check-in options, all contributing to a modernised airport experience.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd took over the operation, management, and development of the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram in October 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first of four airports in the state. Established in 1932, the airport was earlier owned and operated by Airports Authority of India.