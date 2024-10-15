Outcry in Kenya over Adani’s takeover of country’s largest airport

The proposed takeover of Kenya’s largest airport in the capital city of Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Adani Holdings, has caused widespread criticism against the nation’s leadership, over multiple allegations of dubious details in the contract proposal and the process in which Adani was given the contract, including changing the nation’s aviation policy.

The proposal for the deal was submitted by the Adani group just three months after the Kenyan President visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which raised concerns about the country’s Prime Minister working as an agent for the Gujarat-based businessman.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto before their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The allegations of “Modani“, a term coined to refer to an alleged nexus consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani were further strengthened by Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s remarks, on Sunday, October 13. Kenya’s former PM said to the country’s press that the Indian businessman was introduced to him by Narendra Modi around 2010 when Raila was the PM and Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

He made the statement in an effort to back the Kenyan government’s controversial deal with the Adani group to upgrade and expand Nairobi airport in a public-private-partnership model (PPP) while leasing the airport’s operations to Gautam Adani’s company for 30 years, which has drawn stern criticisms against the Kenyan government.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga claims Narendra Modi introduced him to Gautam Adani and organised Kenyan deligation's visit to Adani Group's various projects👇 pic.twitter.com/t6QYRstbaR — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) October 14, 2024

Adani steps into Kenya’s aviation, country struck by controversies

Gautam Adani’s introduction into Kenya has been marred with controversies and allegations of foul play in Kenya, with many leaders and top bureaucrats in the country accused of taking kickbacks to help Adani get key deals, including the controversial Nairobi airport takeover (leasing the airport to Adani for 30 years), an energy deal to build and operate electricity lines and distribute power in Kenya, also for 30 years and a proposed deal for providing universal healthcare in Kenya, which has revealed to be dubious.

Adani’s airport takeover finds itself in muddy waters

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport deal, in which Adani Holdings proposes to refurbish the airport’s existing terminal, and build a new terminal and a runway while leasing the airport and its operations for 30 years.

Kenya’s Association of Air Operators (KAAO), the umbrella body of flight operators in the country, asked the Kenyan government for a review of the takeover on October 9, stating that the contract’s bidding process breaches the provisions of the country’s Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

KAAO also questioned the government’s lack of consultation among the country’s stakeholders before giving Adani Holdings the green signal.

Kenyan media houses report the Indian conglomerate’s plans for the operations of the airport go against the nation’s interests and the deal has become a nationwide controversy.

Kenya’s aviation workers had gone on strike against the airport’s takeover in September, forcing the Kenyan government to agree to the aviation workers’ demand of having veto power over the deal with the Adani group.