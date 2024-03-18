Adani’s net worth dips after report claims US widens probe of Adani Group

The net worth of Gautam Adani has dipped today as a report claimed that the United States is probing the Adani Group over potential bribery.

A report by Bloomberg News claimed that prosecutors are investigating to find out whether an Adani entity or people linked to the firm have indulged in bribery.

However, Reuters quoted Adani Group saying that the company is unaware of the investigation.

Adani’s net worth decline as stocks dip

Today, the shares of Adani group companies dipped. Stocks of all the companies were trading in the red at 10 am.

Adani Enterprises saw a decline of 2.98 percent, whereas Adani Port dipped by 2.71 percent today. The rest of the Adani stocks were also trading in the red. Following are the stock prices of Adani Group companies as of 10 am.

Adani Group firms Stock price (Today’s change in percent) Adani Enterprises 3,038.90 (-2.98) Adani Power 519.25 (-2.10) Adani Wilmar 337.80 (-1.85) Adani Green 1,867.60 (-1.84) Adani Ports 1,248.25 (-2.71) ACC 2,448.50 (-2.18) Ambuja Cement 589.55 (-1.86) Adani Energy Solutions 1,008.25 (-3.60) NDTV 217.30 (-0.80) Adani Total Gas 949.40 (-4.00) Share prices at 10 am today.

Following the decline in the stock prices, Adani’s net worth became USD 79.3 billion after a decline by USD 2.1 billion. Today he emerged as the top loser in the list of billionaires across the world.

Markets surrender early gains to trade lower

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices faced volatile trends in early trade on Monday, surrendering their initial gains to trade lower, following a weak lead from Wall Street and rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.36 points to 72,769.79 in early trade after a weak beginning to the trade. The NSE Nifty went up 20.65 points to 22,044.

Also Read Adani’s net worth dips as stocks plunge amid US regulatory scrutiny report

However, later both the benchmark equity indices pared early gains and slipped into the red. The 30-share BSE quoted 118.03 points lower at 72,525.40, and the Nifty went lower by 56.70 points to 21,953.70.