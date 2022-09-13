Address nation urging masses to create atmosphere of non-violence: Gehlot to PM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the masses asking them to create an atmosphere of non-violence in the country.

He was addressing an event in Dudu town here.

Gehlot said the Centre should implement the Rajasthan model of public welfare schemes in the entire country so that every section gets strength.

The Congress leader also appealed to the Prime Minister to declare the Rajasthan Eastern Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project in the interest of 13 districts of the state.

Gehlot on Tuesday observed the block level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games activities at Nawan in Nagaur and Dudu in Jaipur. During this, he also met the players and encouraged them.

He laid the foundation stone for various development works, inaugurated works and performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’.

The Chief Minister said the rural sports talents have been encouraged by the historic organisation of the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games and added that these players will become medal winners for the country at the international level in future.

He said for the first time in the country, this unprecedented event in Rajasthan has created an atmosphere of sports in the village and hamlets. Rural sports will now be organised every year by the state government.

After the successful conduct of rural Olympics, organising urban Olympics will also be planned, he said.

Gehlot said by implementing the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, now employment is being provided to needy families in the cities as well.

According to the demand, every family will get 100 days of employment, he added.