Adhar Beverages Announces Strategic Investment in Company from Dubai-based Entity



Adhar Beverages Private Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing beverage companies, renowned for their innovative products like 3Sisters Non-alcoholic beers, Aruba Mocktails, Jerk Energy Drink, and the recently launched 3Sisters Indie-Sodas, has embarked on a significant new chapter in their growth story.

The company has announced a strategic partnership with a Dubai-based entity, marking a pivotal milestone in its international expansion efforts.

This Dubai-based entity, also the custodian of importing Adhar Beverages products in multiple Countries, has now strategically invested in Adhar Beverages by acquiring a small minority stake at an undisclosed valuation.

This strategic move represents a consecutive win for Adhar Beverages, as their new partner will also spearhead the distribution of their products across multiple countries in the Gulf and other Regions.

This partnership not only strengthens Adhar Beverages expansion plans Globally but the investment will also help them to consolidate and grow their expansion within the Country.

“The investment from our new partner underscores the confidence in our brand and our growth potential,” said Nimish Solanki, CEO and Co-founder of Adhar Beverages.

Their expertise in the Food Distribution business will be invaluable as we strive to quench the thirst of consumers with our unique and diverse beverage offerings Globally. Nimish mentioned that the Company’s success so far can be attributed to the dedication and expertise of our Entire team. As co-founders, Sanjay Prasad Bari, Manish Kanunga, Akshay Solanki and Sandip and I bring diverse experiences and perspectives to the table.

The Company was till now completely bootstrapped and this is just the first set of investments from a strategic partner. “This partnership is a small drop in the ocean of growth we are building,” added Solanki.

This strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to grow quickly and sustainably, with new partners coming on board to support our vision where the company is looking for growth Capital to spread the Business.

“Our target is to achieve the milestone of Rs. 100 Crore Turnover by next year and Rs 1000 Crore Turnover within 3-4 years and with this new synergy will assist in achieving the same,” Solanki added.

Adhar Beverages’ aggressive growth strategy has been instrumental in international and domestic markets. The company has expanded its footprint to nearly 6000+ stores and restaurants in India.

Their products are now a common sight at Prominent Retail Stores, Restaurants, airports, movie theatres, and corporate parks etc.

The Company has already expanded Internationally to 6 countries and the newly launched range of Indie Sodas are instant hit in International markets. The Company has its manufacturing unit with a capacity of nearly 3 million units in a month.

The newly formed partnership will facilitate the introduction of 3Sisters and other Adhar Beverages products to a broader audience.

This expansion aligns with the company’s mission to deliver high-quality, innovative beverages that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

As Adhar Beverages continues to scale new heights, the company remains committed to its core values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With the support of its new strategic partner, Adhar Beverages is well-positioned to enhance its global footprint and reinforce its vision of becoming a “New age Recreational Beverage Brand”.

For more information about Adhar Beverages and their wide range of products, visit www.3Sistersdrinks.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)