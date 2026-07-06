Adilabad police crush 121 silencers to curb noise pollution

Hyderabad: The Adilabad police on Monday, July 6, crushed as many as 121 silencers used on bikes in a drive to curb noise pollution.

The silencers were siezed during a special drive gainst the use of modified silencers. The exercise was carried out under the supervision of Adilabad Superintedent of Police, Akhil Mahajan. Following the drive, Mahajan urged the people not to install modified silencers causing problems for the people.

He warned that from now on, a special drive will be conducted in all police stations across the district, and those who have installed modified silencers to make firecracker sounds will be removed from their vehicles and cases will be registered against them.

Also Read Malkajgiri traffic police book 318 cases over modified silencers

Several youngsters were found to be installing modified silencers and high-decibel silencers on their vehicles, causing problems for children, women and the elderly in the hospital surroundings.

Similar incident

In June, the Malkajgiri police booked 318 cases for use of modified silencers and collected Rs 4,45,000 in penalties.

According to Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, the drive was conducted in two zones of the commissionerate. Zone 1 recorded 178 cases and penalties worth Rs 2,55,000 were collected. Gopalpuram traffic police topped with 44 cases followed by Malkajgiri traffic police, 42 and Trimulgherry with 29. The Begumpet Traffic Police booked 24 cases and Alwal traffic police recorded 16 cases.

As many as 34 silencers were seized in zone 1. Zone 2 recorded 140 cases and penalties worth Rs 1,90,000 were collected. The Uppal traffic police topped with 49 cases, followed by Vanasthalipuram Traffic police with 32 cases, LB Nagar traffic police recorded 29 cases, Kushaiguda recorded 16 cases and Ghatkesar Traffic police recorded 14 cases. As many as 14 silencers were seized in zone 2.