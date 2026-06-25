Malkajgiri traffic police book 318 cases over modified silencers

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police launched a special drive against the use of modified silencers in vehicles and booked 318 case for violations and collected Rs 4,45,000 in penalties.

According to Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, the drive was conducted in two zones of the commissionerate. Zone 1 recorded 178 cases and penalties worth Rs 2,55,000 were collected. Gopalpuram traffic police topped with 44 cases followed by Malkajgiri traffic police, 42 and Trimulgherry with 29. The Begumpet Traffic Police booked 24 cases and Alwal traffic police recorded 16 cases.

As many as 34 silencers were seized in zone 1. Zone 2 recorded 140 cases and penalties worth Rs 1,90,000 were collected. The Uppal traffic police topped with 49 cases, followed by Vanasthalipuram Traffic police with 32 cases, LB Nagar traffic police recorded 29 cases, Kushaiguda recorded 16 cases and Ghatkesar Traffic police recorded 14 cases. As many as 14 silencers were seized in zone 2.