Adilabad RIMS fire: BRS to give Rs 1L aid to kin of deceased

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the families of the infants who lost their lives due to the fire at Adilabad Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), former MLC Sathyavathi Rathod said on Wednesday, September 23.

She had visited the facility along with former minister Jogu Ramanna and MLAs Kova Laxmi and Anil Jadhav.

The leaders called for a comprehensive probe into the cause of the fire and free treatment for all the affected infants. They demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation from the state government for each of the five infants who lost their lives.

BRS assured continued support for the victims.

Adilabad RIMS fire

Five infants died in the aftermath of the fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Adilabad RIMS, which reportedly occurred due to a short circuit.

Twenty-seven infants undergoing treatment in the unit were shifted to different private hospitals. Doctors, hospital staff, fire and police personnel and others present in the hospital participated in the rescue of children and other relief efforts.

Telangana government on Wednesday, September 23, announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha enquired about the babies’ health condition and asked them to be shifted to major hospitals in Hyderabad for advanced medical care if necessary.

He also ordered an electrical safety audit, a fire safety audit and a civil structural safety audit.