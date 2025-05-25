Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan vows to make district drug-free

Nirmal: Adilabad District Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan has pledged to eliminate drug use and related crimes from the district, calling it a serious threat to society and youth.

Speaking during a special meeting with The Siasat Daily’s senior journalist and Nirmal staff reporter Syed Jaleel Azhar, SP Mahajan said that the desire to make quick money without hard work often pushes individuals into illegal and harmful activities, such as drug smuggling and anti-social behavior.

He noted that the youth, especially, are falling victim to substances like ganja, which is destroying their future. “Drugs can ruin not only individual lives but also families,” he warned.

Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan

SP Mahajan said special police teams are monitoring ganja smuggling and other illegal activities in the district. “So far, cases have been registered against individuals involved in the production, sale, and consumption of ganja. Strict action will be taken, and no user will be spared,” he added.

Using the metaphor of a tree, he said, “Leaves may fall in a storm, but the roots keep the tree standing. I am determined to uproot the drug problem from its roots.” He called on responsible citizens to cooperate with the police in eliminating this menace from society.

The SP also expressed concern about the growing issue of dowry, calling it a social disease ruining the lives of many. He urged local organisations and community leaders to work together to find practical solutions, alongside legal action.

Addressing the issue of reckless driving, he highlighted the dangers of overspeeding and the growing trend of minors driving vehicles. “Parents must ensure that underage children do not drive. If they do, cases will be registered against guardians,” he warned.

In his message to the youth, SP Mahajan encouraged them to focus on education and contribute positively to the development of their city, district, and the country.

SP Mahajan previously served in Rajanna Sircilla district and was known for his disciplined and committed service. During the meeting, The Siasat Daily’s Syed Jalil Azhar felicitated him with a shawl. Senior Congress leader Mohammad Anis Khan was also present.