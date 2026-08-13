Adilabad’s Khanapur Tank to get Rs 68 crore tourism makeover

A 6MW floating solar power plant will be installed in Khanapur tank as part of the project.

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Khanapur Tank
Khanapur Tank (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The Khanapur tank in Adilabad town is set to undergo a major transformation with a Rs 68 crore development project under the Central government’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

The project aims to turn the tank into a mini tank bund and tourism destination with several new facilities. The facilities will include a floating solar power plant, a floating restaurant and boating facilities.

Floating solar plant and ropeway planned

A 6MW floating solar power plant will be installed in Khanapur tank as part of the project. A floating restaurant is also planned in the middle of the tank. It will be connected through a ropeway.

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Boating facilities will also be developed at the tank.

The Urban Challenge Fund was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under which Adilabad Municipality was selected for urban development.

The project cost will be shared between the state and central governments and the municipality. The state and central governments will each contribute 25 per cent of the cost, while the remaining 50 per cent will be provided as a loan to the municipality by the Central government.

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129 houses identified for removal

Adilabad municipal chairperson Anusha Bandari said officials have identified 129 houses that were built by encroaching on the tank area. These houses are located in Khanapur, Kholipura and Bokkalguda areas. The houses are also affected by the tank and rainwater during the monsoon.

The identified houses will be removed. The owners who lose their houses will be provided with Indiramma houses.

The municipality plans to construct a bund along one side of the existing tank.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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