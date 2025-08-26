When one thinks of Hyderabad‘s very own Hussain Sagar Lake, a few images instantly come to mind. Images like families taking the ferry to the Buddha statue, children running around at Lumbini Park and NTR Garden, groups gathering on the sidewalks to celebrate birthdays, or the jam-packed Eat Street. For many, it is also about the usual roadside corn, ice cream stalls, or simply sitting by the water watching the city lights flicker on the lake’s surface.

But beyond these typical routines lies another side to Hussain Sagar. The area around the lake has more to offer than just boat rides and street food. Step away from the usual and you will discover that it boasts a vibrant social scene filled with adventure, art and city vibes. Come with Siasat.com as we walk you through unique activities you can do in the Hussain Sagar area.

1. Play with furry friends at Dog Park

Tucked beside Jalavihar, this park is supposedly one of the first dog parks in the country but still remains a hidden gem for many locals. Visit it in the early mornings and you will find several furry friends to play with. It especially comes alive on Sundays when pet lovers and owners come together to share their love for animals.

2. Rent a cycle to ride around Hussain Sagar

Glide along Hyderabad’s scenic Necklace Road, especially delightful in the early mornign light. You can rent bicycles from nearby providers like the Hyderabad bicycling club. It is a great alternative for those who want to enjoy cycling but cannot venture to far-off places like Narsingi’s Solar Cycle track.

3. Rifle shooting at Pitstop

While many go to Necklace Road for go karting, not many know that Pitstop offers various adventurous activities, one of them being rifle shooting. The venue offers both real firearms and air guns, making it a standout urban option for a slightly edgier lakeside activity.

4. Photo walk in Maqtha Art District

The Maqtha Art District is Hyderabad’s own street art enclave and it was a photographer’s paradise when it first inaugurated in 2017. Over time, it has lost attention from locals but it still promises visitors an immersive visual journey. Vibrant murals in Pink, Yellow and Green Gullies transform this residential neighbourhood into an open-air canvas.

5. Explore Indira Park’s rock garden

Right near the Hussain Sagar lake lies Indira Park, a lush 76-acre green space featuring an award-winning rock garden. Designed to preserve natural rock formation, this garden is a unique space that is not very common in Hyderabad.

6. Join the skateboarding crew at Tank Bund

Every Sunday at 7 am, Tank Bund becomes ground zero for Hyderabad’s budding skateboarding scene. These spirited sessions are now a thriving subculture where enthusiasts gather to practice different tricks.

With these unique experiences, the Hussain Sagar Lake area transforms from a familiar city landmark into a hub of adventure, creativity and local charm. This list invites everyone to see Hyderabad from a fresh perspective.