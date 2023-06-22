Adipurush: Controversial dialogue ‘Jalegi tere baap ki’ changed, see new one!

Hyderabad: Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush has been embroiled in multiple controversies since its release. The movie, which boasts a stellar cast and a grand scale, has faced criticism and backlash from various quarters.

One of the main points of contention revolves around its dialogues.

One particular scene in Adipurush, known as the Lanka Dahan scene, drew significant criticism. In this scene, Bajrang, portrayed by Devdatta Nage, delivers a dialogue that left viewers outraged. The dialogue, “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki,” sparked fury among the audience.

After facing backlash from viewers, co-writer Manoj Muntashir assured that modifications would be made to the film.

The makers of the film applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for replacements in the Rs 500 crore budget film.

The controversial dialogue has been now changed to — “Kapda Teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi.” Here’s a video of the reversed dialogues!

In another development, the producers of Adipurush, T-Series and UV Creations, have also reduced ticket prices for two days in their attempts to firefight the PR debacle and box office fall from grace. In a press release, the makers announced that Adipurush tickets will now be priced at Rs 150 on June 22 and 23 across India except in a few states.